Katherine Ryan, Vicky Pattison and Vogue Williams will star on Iain Stirling’s Roast the Internet.

Celebrity line-up revealed for Iain Stirling’s Roast the Internet

The Comedy Central show – an eight-part comedy entertainment programme where Love Island voiceover star Iain will welcome a host of celebrity guests to ‘roast the internet’ with clips, posts and trends – will kick off on Monday 1st September.

Alongside Katherine, Vicky and Vogue, Iain will be joined by stars including Amy Gledhill, Asim Chaudhry, Babatunde Aléshé, Desiree Burch, Ellie Taylor, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Guz Khan throughout the series.

Harriet Kemsley, Jamali Maddix, Joe Thomas, Jon Richardson, Josh Jones, Kerry Godliman, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lara Ricote, Layton Williams, London Hughes, Maisie Adam and Tom Allen will also join the panel of comedians, entertainment and online personalities.

There will be guest performances from Celya AB and Lou Wall.

A description for the show reads: “Across eight episodes, guests will take aim at their biggest online pet peeves - from deeply questionable wellness trends (looking at you, perineum sunning) to conspiracy theories that make flat earthers seem almost logical. Expect savage takes and unfiltered LOLs. Iain Stirling’s Roast The Internet is the hilarious televised group chat that we all need.”

The show is an MTV Entertainment Studios production, commissioned for Comedy Central UK by Luke Hales and Iestyn Barker (VP Original Series Development, MTV Entertainment Studios).

The Executive Producers for MTV Entertainment Studios are Lestyn Barker and Luke Shiach.