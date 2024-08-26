Chris Robshaw thought he was going to have to deliver his son at home.

Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake recently welcomed their second child together

The 36-year-old former rugby union player - who has carved out a career in television since his days in sport and is due to appear on the upcoming series of 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' - has been married to singer Camilla, 36, since 2018 and already has three-year-old, Wilding with her but thought when his wife went into labour at home in July with Hunter that he was going to bring his son into the world himself before the ambulance arrived.

He told OK! Magazine: "I thought I was going to have to deliver the baby, but they sent an ambulance instead. It’s been so nice, as this time around I’ve got 10 weeks paternity leave. When we had Wilding I was playing rugby and I went back to work the next day. We’re also lucky that we have both grandparents nearby."

Chris also noted that he and Camilla are "so much more confident" this time round and is full of admiration for how "supportive" his wife has been with him over the years.

He said: "We’re so much more confident. Before we had Wilding I was so nervous about holding a newborn, but now I’m carrying Hunter around with one arm!

"I think the fact she’s been so supportive of me over the years. And to see her now raise our two boys, how loving, caring and absolutely amazing she is. She challenges me as well, which is good. You need someone who supports you, but also pushes you in

the right direction."

Meanwhile, West End star Camilla - who was discovered by Take That star Gary Barlow in 2009 and has since appeared in musicals such as 'Les Miserables' and also performed with tenor Andrea Bocelli - revealed that the newborn was actually named after supermodel Rachel Hunter because she is a heroine of hers.

She said: "He was actually named after Rachel Hunter. I grew up in New Zealand and she’s a hero there and the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen. We just wanted a powerful name."