Rebecca Loos wishes she didn’t quit Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Rebecca Loos regrets leaving Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The 48-year-old model left the Channel 4 programme after she broke down in tears after being asked to jump off a viaduct, and has now admitted she "really regretted" her decision to exit the show.

During an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, she said: "The moment I handed my number in, I really regretted it.

"I wanted to run back. I think what people need to understand, what you don't see, by this time in the course, we're quite sleep deprived, when you don't sleep, you're not yourself.

"Also, my hormones were all over the place. I don't know what happened in that moment. Also, the day before was an absolute killer. The day before was brutal!"

Rebecca - who claimed she had an affair with David Beckham in 2003 - added she felt there was too much focus on her supposed relationship with the ex-footballer in her Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins interviews with the directing staff.

She said: "That, for me, was the most challenging time in my life, absolutely by far. So I did feel that there was maybe too many questions about David Beckham and obviously DS don't have control over how it's edited, so it's up to production.

"I was in there for a lot longer. Production chooses what clips they use and I have no control over that, neither does the DS, I think."

Rebecca added: "Just to be clear, I don't mind being asked about it. It is part of my journey, it's just that there was slightly too much focus on that. I felt I had so much more to share. Dark times that I've been through.”

During her time on the show, contestants had to vote for who they thought was the least trustworthy, and many chose Rebecca and The Traitors winner Harry Clark.

Rebecca admitted this was "really hard" for her, and had "tried to put a brave face on".

She said: "I understood that many of them voted me because I was the least fit. In all the running with the Bergens, I was always at the back, I was struggling physically.

"But I still won quite a few challenges, I did all my burpees, I did everything they told me to do.

"I understood I got a few votes, but I didn't understand why I got so many. I just tried to be very adult about it.

"I also felt very much for Harry Clark … he's very young, he's only 21. I understood that if there was a physical challenge, I would probably be the one to let the group down because of my lack of strength and fitness levels."