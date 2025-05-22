Clare Balding has described 'Celebrity Traitors' as "brutal".

The 54-year-old esteemed broadcaster found the first star-studded version of the hit BBC One show - which is a game of deceit and betrayal - "intense" and "very challenging" because it forced her current friendships, including former Olympic Diver Tom Daley, to fly "out of the window".

Clare said at the Goodwoof event, where she was promoting her new novel, 'Pastures New': "It is so intense, and you get completely obsessed with the game.

"Obviously, I knew quite a lot of them before I went in, but the friendships you had before go out the window!

“That, for me, is very challenging because I like to be friends with everybody! It’s brutal, but I think I’m glad I did it. It will make good television, and there are some really strong moments.”

The programme, hosted by 'Strictly Come Dancing' co-presenter Claudia Winkleman, 53, will see Clare, and 18 other famous faces - including broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry, actress Celia Imrie, comedian Nick Mohammed and singer Charlotte Church - play the beloved game inside the iconic Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Speaking about the "amazing" Nick, who played Nathan Shelley in the Apple TV+ football comedy, 'Ted Lasso', Clare said: “There are some people who are so clever. I mean, Nick Mohammed from 'Ted Lasso', he can solve problems and puzzles in like four and a half seconds. He’s amazing."

And the 'Crufts' presenter said it was a joy to spend time with Stephen, Celia and Charlotte, as well as singer Cat Burns.

Clare, who has been a face of British sports presenting since 1995, added: “It was lovely to get more time to hang out with people like Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church who’s an absolute superstar, and a really cool young singer called Cat Burns - I would not have met her and Ruth Cobb who’s an actress in any other situation, and I loved that.

“Yeah, it was great fun.”

'Celebrity Traitors' is set to air in the autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.