Stars of Celebrity Traitors were banned from knowing the time.

Nick Mohammed has revealed he and his Celebrity Traitors co-stars were not allowed to know the time and had to hand in their electronic devices when they filmed the BBC One show

Producers of the BBC One reality show wanted the 19 contestants to be fully immersed in the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal when the programme was being filmed inside the famed Ardross Castle, Scottish Highlands, in May.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Comedian's Comedian podcast, 44-year-old comic Nick Mohammed - who took part in Celebrity Traitors - said: "The way that they create that show such that you are immersed in the game is phenomenal.

"We weren't even allowed to know the time.

"When we were in the castle you'd be like, 'What's the time?'

"And they'd say, 'It's Traitors time.' That was their response.

"They are so clever, but in the best possible way."

The contestants - also including EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, 48, and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, 58 - had to give up their electronic devices.

The Ted Lasso star added: "All your devices are taken from you.

"I was allowed one conversation a day with the kids.

"You are isolated from the outside world."

The nine-part series sees some group members be chosen as Traitors and the rest become Faithful, and it is the job of the Faithful to try to work out who the Traitors are without being "murdered" by their opponents.

Celebrity Traitors - which is set to air in the autumn - will see the stars battle it out against each other to compete for a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Broadcaster Clare Balding, 54, found the show "intense" and "very challenging" because it forced her current friendships, including the 31-year-old retired Olympic Diver Tom Daley, to fly "out of the window".

She explained at the Goodwoof dog festival, where she was promoting her new novel, Pastures New, in May: "It is so intense, and you get completely obsessed with the game.

"Obviously, I knew quite a lot of them before I went in, but the friendships you had before go out the window!

“That, for me, is very challenging because I like to be friends with everybody! It’s brutal, but I think I’m glad I did it. It will make good television, and there are some really strong moments.”

And Jeopardy! host Stephen Fry found the Claudia Winkleman-hosted programme "emotionally violent" and "absolute agony" - but he would definitely do it again.

In an appearance on The Show People podcast, the 67-year-old Blackadder actor said: "It was a bit like a Chinese foot massage.

"You know it is absolutely agony but you sort of want to do it again. It is emotionally violent but you kind of love it.

"Obviously, I can't say a word about what is in this recently recorded celebrity version I suppose.

"I am certainly not telling you if I am a Traitor or a Faithful. I am one or the other."