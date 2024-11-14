I'm A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson backs Queen of the Jungle to take his title

Sam Thompson thinks a Queen of the Jungle will take his 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' crown.

The 32-year-old reality TV star triumphed in last year's 23rd season of the ITV show, but ahead of this year's series, Sam has tipped one of the women in camp, who include TV personality Coleen Rooney, former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Oti Mabuse and podcaster GK Barry, to be named Queen of the Jungle.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Who's gonna win? You can't ask me that!

"I have a top three who I think are going to win it, not who I want to win it.

"I will say this: I think this year there are a lot of strong women, really strong personalities which I think is going to be fascinating to watch.

"I think it will be a queen."

N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos and 'Loose Women' star Jane Moore' will also enter the jungle in Sunday night's (17.11.24) series launch, and it's thought former 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins will be a late entrant Down Under.

Sam is back in Australia to co-host ITV2's new spin-off show 'I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked' alongside Joel Dommett and radio presenter Kemi Rodgers.

And the former 'Made in Chelsea' star believes the best way for someone to reach the latter stages of the show is to simply to "live the experience".

He added: "Everyone has up days, everyone has down days. Happy or sad it is about being yourself.

"It's such a boring answer, but there are people who will come in here who are like, 'Ooh, if I do this, if I do that, maybe if I get a trial I can do this, and airtime.'

"It goes straight out the window. You get found out immediately if you have a game plan. You cannot be in a place like this and not be yourself. You just can't.

"I would say to anyone who's going to go far, it will be the person who just lives the experience.

"The best part about the jungle is the sounds, the routine of traipsing up and down there to get water, going out there and going into the Bush Telegraph, making friends."