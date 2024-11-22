Coleen Rooney's husband Wayne "hated" fame and made plenty of mistakes over the years but they are "happy now".

Coleen Rooney has opened up about her marriage to Wayne Rooney

The 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' star opened up about her 16-year marriage to the former footballer in a candid chat with campmate Oti Mabuse and revealed the couple are in a good place now despite lots of rocky moments over the years.

She said: "It has been difficult, we're happy now, after all those years … we're a team ... All he wanted to do was play football, he struggled with the fame side of it, he hated that.

"If he could've just played football and had none of the fame I think he would've been happier within life ... He's made mistakes along the way, but from 16, obviously you're going to, that's life."

The couple - who are parents to four sons - have been dating since they were teenagers and they got married in their early 20s, and Coleen said being thrust into the spotlight at a young age forced them both to grow up quickly.

She added: "We felt older, because we had to grow up quick, because we were living in the public eye."

Coleen also admitted she feels like the public wanted her to dump Wayne after he was accused of cheating on her but she insists there's still a lot of love between them.

She explained: "Since the first mistake he's made, that's been in the public, people have not forgiven.

"When things have happened the public have wanted it to just go oh, split, you know, that's it - split them up. But the fact is, there's always been love still there."

Coleen went on to reveal Wayne's romantic side in a chat with co-star GK Barry, telling her the former sportsman writes her poems.

She said: "Wayne's always wrote me poems ... You know the hotel pads? He was always writing a little poem and putting it in his bag and he'd give it to me when we got home.

"They're nice to keep but I can't remember the last time he gave me one … "

Coleen added in the Bush Telegraph confessional: "He is romantic in ways, we're not the lovey dovey couple in public but little things like that I think it keeps the relationship alive and it's special when someone's done something just for you, and the words mean something."