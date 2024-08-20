Helen Flanagan is "not afraid to unveil all her vulnerabilities" on 'Celebs Go Dating'.

Helen Flanagan is showing another side to herself on Celebs Go Dating

The former 'Coronation Street' actress has impressed the E4 reality show's dating expert Anna Williamson, who praised the 34-year-old star for showing a side to herself beyond her reputation as a soap "sex siren".

She told new! magazine: "She's known as being the 'Corrie' sex siren, a beautiful woman who wins awards for being a great actress, but she's not afraid to unveil all her vulnerabilities.

"She's just a woman who's having a tough time in love and I think it's really brave of her to come on."

The show's new sex expert Dr Tara had high praise for Jamelia, as she admitted she got the wrong impression of the 'Superstar' singer.

She explained: "I thought she would be a diva but she was far from it. She was very receptive towards criticism and advice. And that is something I did not expect."

Dating expert Paul C Brunson pointed out that often celebrity's come onto the show "with a misunderstanding that they'll float through the process" before quickly realising "they can't do that".

Anna agreed, adding: "This is the biggest surprise for a lot of celebrities that come in with a game plan.

"We are the real deal and we don't give a s*** about the drama, the tabloid headlines. We can spot a b********** a mile off.

"You will see in this series, there are plenty of occasions when the celebs aren't truthful with us and it bites them on the a***."

She insisted the trio are more "cross" when celebrities try to hide "the act".

She said: "It's not the act we're cross about but the fact that they've withheld it.

"We aren't wasting our time helping people when they give us b******* answers so we call them out. We're not here to make friends. We're here to help them."