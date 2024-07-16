Helen Flanagan was nearly "thrown out" of 'Celebs Go Dating' after breaking the show's rules.

Dating agent Anna Williamson has revealed the former 'Coronation Street' actress has one of the "biggest cliff-hanger pivot of a storyline" in the E4 programme's history, but she also didn't play by the programme's rules.

Anna told The Sun: "Helen, I just love her.

"What I will say about her though - and I don’t want to spoil anything - but Helen has the biggest cliff-hanger pivot of a storyline that we’ve ever had in 'Celebs Go Dating' history.

"Helen nearly got thrown out of the agency two weeks ago. She did something huge which goes against all the rules of the agency."

Anna has teased 'Celebs Go Dating' fans that they can expect the new series to "pivot and ramp up more" towards the end of the season, when she thought it would be "a bit more tame".

She added: "I’m not just saying it, I think this is one of my favourite series we’ve done in a long time.

"Put it this way I’m filming scenes at the moment that I feel like I’m a viewer watching on the telly.

"I’m going, 'what? Huh?'

"Just when we thought things started to get a bit more tame towards the end of series, it’s just pivoted and ramped up more. To the point where I need a serious spa holiday after this series."

Pop star and former 'Hollyoaks' actress Jamelia is also part of the new 'Celebs Go Dating' series, as is Love Island's Chris Taylor, former 'Gogglebox' star Stephen Lustig-Webb, Made In Chelsea's Tristan Phipps and Married At First Sight’s Ella Morgan.