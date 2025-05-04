Celebs Go Dating Sexpert 'completely respects' Christine McGuinness' decision to quit E4 show

Celebs Go Dating's 'Sexpert' Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn "completely respects" Christine McGuinness' decision to quit the show early.

The 37-year-old model - who was formerly married to TV presenter Paddy McGuinness - was recently revealed to be part of the E4 show's new series, but she has since departed the programme, because it's "too soon" to look for love on a "public platform".

Tara - who is shooting the new series in Ibiza alongside dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson - admitted the show are supporting Christine "wholeheartedly" following her decision.

She told the Daily Mirror: "As one of the dating experts on the show, I completely respect Christine’s decision to step away at this time.

"It takes real self awareness and strength to recognise your emotional boundaries, especially in such a unique and public setting.

"We support her wholeheartedly and wish her continued healing, happiness, and love on her terms."

Tara’s comments come after Christine confirmed her decision.

She wrote on Instagram: "I joined 'Celebs Go Dating' with great intentions but have realised that dating on a public platform and the attention that brings is just too soon for me.

"They’ve said the door is always open for me, which I’m so grateful for, but for now I’m returning home to my family."

A 'Celebs Go Dating' spokesperson told The Sun newspaper: "We have loved having Christine on the show and completely respect her feelings and decision to return home and have told her that the door is always open for her in the future at the agency."

'Celebrity Big Brother' star Chris Hughes - who hit the headlines during CBB’s latest series when he grew close to singer and dancer JoJo Siwa - is now expected to replace Christine in the upcoming series.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "This is set to be a great coup for 'Celebs Go Dating'.

"The agents will be eager to get to know the real truth about Chris and what he is looking for following his connection with JoJo."

He looks set to star alongside the likes of pop stars Kerry Katona and Jon Lee, as well as 'Too Hot To Handle' star Louis Russell and former 'Love Island' contestant Olivia Hawkins.