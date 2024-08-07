Anna Williamson was "asked for dating advice between contractions" while she was giving birth.

The 'Celebs Go Dating' relationship expert - who has son Vincenzo, seven, and daughter Eleanora, four, with husband Alex Di Pasquale - was in the middle of welcoming her youngest child into the world when the nurse picked an awkward time to ask for some help.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "I've yet to go to a dentist, doctor or hairdresser's appointment without imparting dating advice.

"Even when I was giving birth to my second child, I was asked for dating advice between contractions.

"The nurse was half-joking, but I think my polite answer was something like, 'Come back to me when I've managed to get this baby out!' "

The 43-year-old TV personality admitted she gets recognised in public thanks to her appearances on the E4 show, but her kids aren't impressed.

She added: "People do recognise me from the show and love the famous 'Anne Hug'. Dr Tara calls me the 'golden retriever'. She says, 'You're so warm and cuddly!'

"But like a golden retriever I have a bark. If someone does or says something I believe is wrong, I'm not afraid to speak up.

"But yes, often when I'm out with the family people do come up to chat. My son's like, 'Mummy, can you stop talking to everybody.' "

Anne revealed she and Alex have a "pretty traditional" approach to parenting, although they do try to balance their respective cultures with a "fun" side for good measure.

She said: "We're pretty traditional in terms of boundaries, but I hope we're fun, too. We love to weave in the Italian and English cultures.

"The kids are challenging as hell, but they're the best thing that's ever happened to me. Both have grown up with Mummy doing what Mummy does.

"The penny's only dropped with Vincenzo that this isn't what most parents do, and most mummies don't have mates who also pop up on the telly, like Uncle Paul [Carrick Brunson] and Uncle Tom [Read Wilson]."