Celebrities have asked Anna Williamson for dating advice in toilets.

Anna Williamson is a Celebs Go Dating agent

Since 2016, E4's Celebs Go Dating agent - along with the show's fellow romance experts Paul Carrick Brunson, 50, and Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, 36 - has tried to help stars strike up a relationship with civilian singletons on the programme.

And Anna, 44, has revealed some of the Celebs Go Dating alumni who are still single - as well as other celebrity singletons - stop her at events, including toilets, to get some advice on how they can find their dream partner.

She told the new issue of Closer magazine: "You wouldn't believe the amount of celebs, especially alumni from Celebs Go Dating, who still reach out for advice.

"It can be at red carpets, premieres, drinks receptions, in fact, the amount of time I'm approached in the bogs, it's always the bogs!

"I don't mind it - when you're part of the show, you're family.

"We're always fielding questions and giving advice to people from five or six series ago!"

Anna continued: "Even some celebrities who are publicly having issues that you read about all the time, probe and say, 'Can I give you a ring?'

"I end up on speed dial! It's normal for me to take calls at home, though I've had to make a boundary and have Sundays to myself!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Anna shared her excitement about TV personality Kerry Katona, 44, returning to Celebs Go Dating, following her split from personal trainer Ryan Mahoney, 36, in 2024.

The former Atomic Kitten singer first appeared on the E4 show in 2019.

Speaking about Kerry's journey to hopefully finding love on the show, Anna said: "Kerry's journey this series is my favourite of any celebrity.

"When she joined this series, she was thinking she might get one thing, but ended with something wholly unexpected."

And Anna admitted single mum Kerry - who has daughters Molly, 23, and Lily-Sue, 22, from her first marriage to former Westlife member Brian McFadden, 45, daughter Heidi, 18, and son Max, 17, with second spouse Mark Croft, 54, and daughter DJ, 10, from her marriage to the late George Kay - "taught" her "how to be a mum".

Anna - who has son Vincenzo, eight, and daughter Eleonora, five, with her husband Alex Di Pasquale - said: "The greatest teachers are always learning. That's why I love my work.

"Kerry has taught me how to be a mum. The love her children have for their mum is second to none, and you don't have that love from your children if you're not an amazing mother.

"She has five beautiful, emotionally intelligent, mature, wonderful children. I know because I've met them.

"It is an absolute astonishment and credit to Kerry, and she's done it pretty much by herself.

"Kerry is the epitome of empowerment and resilience."