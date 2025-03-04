Anna Williamson left her baby in the car as she forgot she had a second child.

The 'Celebs Go Dating' relationship expert - who has son Enzo, eight, and daughter Eleanora, five, with her husband Alex Di Pasquale - has revealed that her biggest parenting fail was when she left her newborn daughter in the car on her first trip to the supermarket following the birth.

She told New magazine: "After giving birth to my second child, my first trip to the supermarket was an utter disaster. I got out of the car with my eldest and completely forgot I had a second child. I started walking away before realising I'd left my baby in the car. Thankfully, it was only a few seconds before I turned around, but I definitely had a 'mom brain' moment."

The 43-year-old star - who celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary with Alex later this year - explained that becoming parents has been the biggest challenge in their relationship.

When asked about their biggest struggle in their marriage, Anna said: "Probably becoming parents and figuring out our roles- who earns the money, who looks after the kids, how to balance career aspirations. It's something we still work on."

The presenter admits that maintaining a "healthy perspective" has helped her juggle the demands of her parenting responsibilities and professional career.

Williamson said: "It's about having a healthy perspective. There are tough days and that's normal.

"Kids are one of the biggest sources of arguments between couples, so we have to be mindful of that.

"The key is knowing that tomorrow is a new day. If things go wrong, the best thing you can do is apologise and start afresh."