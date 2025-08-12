Jon Lee shares his bed with his three rescue dogs.

Jon Lee in Celebs Go Dating / Credit: Channel 4

After speaking to a few men that caught his eye during a mixer in London in Monday night's episode of E4's Celebs Go Dating, the S Club singer joked to fellow singleton Graham how there is no room in his bed for his Mr. Right, and that he has become the dog "equivalent of a cat lady".

Jon, 43, told his date Graham in the mixer: "I live a very quiet life down in Cornwall, very, very quiet. It revolves solely around the dogs.

"I have three dogs, we're together 24 hours a day, we sleep together in the same bed and everything."

Graham asked if there is "room for someone else in that bed", to which Jon simply replied: "No."

Continuing their conversation about dogs, Graham wondered if Jon would consider buying more pooches in the future.

He asked the Don't Stop Movin' hitmaker: "Any more dogs in the future?"

Jon replied: "I couldn't get any now because they don't like other dogs. They sound like real a*******!

"I've let them take over my life. I'm the equivalent of a cat lady; that's what's happened. Dog man is the equivalent of becoming the old cat lady."

In the first episode of Celebs Go Dating, the stars - Jon, Kerry Katona, 44, Christine McGuinness, 37, Olivia Hawkins, 30, and Louis Russell, 24 - attended a mixer in London.

During the event, the show's dating agents, Paul Carrick Brunson, 50, Anna Williamson, 44, and Doctor Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, 30, analysed how the celebrities are engaging with their dates.

At the end of the mixer, the trio told the stars they had to pick one date for a surprise week's getaway to Ibiza, Spain.

To kick off the episode on Monday (11.08.25), the celebrities spoke to the cameras as they introduced themselves and were candid about their dating lives

And Jon did not hold back - admitting he had not had sex for six years.

The S Club Party singer said: "The perfect S Club song to describe my dating life would probably be Bring the House Down because my dating has been a complete car crash.

"I've been single for six years, and in that whole time, that means I've been celibate as well.

"Ideal man would be someone who is rough around the edges, seems like quite a nice, fun guy, but looks like they could rip your head off with their bare hands if they really wanted to.

"That's not too sinister, is it?"