Lauryn Goodman has insisted that she "doesn't sleep around" despite what others might think.

Lauryn Goodman is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating

The 33-year-old reality star famously had an affair with footballer Kyle Walker when he was married to Annie Kilner and has four-year-old son, Kairo, and daughter, Kinara, 13 months, with him but as she looks for love again on E4's 'Celebs Go Dating' insisted that while there is "nothing wrong" with being promiscuous, that is not the life for her.

She told OK! Magazine: "I think viewers are going to be quite surprised. I think that people think that I just sleep around. Not that there is anything wrong with that - each to their own - but for me, I wasn't brought up like that. My dad was really strict when I was younger. No boys were allowed upstairs.

"I have had four partners. One was long-term and I lived with him, a couple were well-known names and a couple not so well-known. It comes out in my deep dive with the agents, that was really emotional."

The former 'Ex on the Beach' star admitted that in terms of her relationships, everything has "gone downhill" since her first love as she revealed her "biggest heartache" while wondering what might have been.

She said: "They said that I am in a cycle of fear, I am yet to work out what that means. My first boyfriend is quite well known, he is a nice one, I don't think if I stayed with him it would have lasted because we are now completely different. That was a healthy relationship, but I wasn't healthy in that my parents were divorcing... so it didn't work. His name was Marcus Butler - he was a YouTuber and now models for Gucci. He has got 7M followers, he went into content creating.

"From there, it's gone downhill. I had another good long-term relationship, but they can get complacent and treat you with a lack of respect. I gave him one chance and he blew it. I'm cut-throat like that, you get a chance - but if you screw up again, that's that. That was my biggest heartache. That seven-year relationship made me think, 'I don't ever want to feel this way again.' He was my first serious one, as I moved in with him. There was another relationship after that, but it was more rebound. I was in a vulnerable place and we were friends but I progressed with him when maybe I shouldn't have."

