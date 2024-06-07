Scarlette Douglas "never thought" she would be single and childless at the age of 37.

Scarlette Douglas never imagined she would be single and childless at the age of 37

The 'A Place in the Sun' host has concentrated on her career so much but is still keen to have a family at some point, so has frozen her eggs and is preparing to have children at some point further down the line.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "I never thought I'd be 37 with no man, no husband, and no baby.

"Being a career-driven woman is fantastic but I do want to have a family so I have to take my future into my own hands and prepare myself for having kids at a later date.

"I, of course, would love to have a child naturally but that might not be the case so egg-freezing is something had to be done as a backup."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant only realised the magnitude of what she would be doing to preserve her eggs once she started the whole process and started to wonder why she hadn't done anything like it sooner.

She said: "I wasn't prepared at all, if I'm honest. I had looked into it but until you actually get there and you get given all of the medication. That moment for me was so overwhelming because I realsied I'd have to be injecting myself every day to get to a point where my eggs are healthy enough to take out.

"When you hit 35, the egg count starts to decrease and the quality of the eggs start to decrease as well.

"I wondered why I hadn't done this earlier in life."