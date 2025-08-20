Challenge Anneka won't be returning again.

Anneka Rice won't be back for more Challenge Anneka

Channel 5 attempted to revive the programme - which was originally on air between 1989 to 1995 and saw Anneka Rice attempt to help local communities with mammoth projects in just a few days - back in 2023 but pulled the show after just two episodes due to poor ratings, later airing a third two months later, with the fourth and final installment yet to be broadcast.

According to The Sun Online, Channel 5's Ben Frow said: "We realised two weeks before we put it out, it's a make up show, and they did home renovation shows since then.

"The world changed so much, what Annika was doing – which was innovative 30 years ago – was [different to] now, and we won't go there again."

Channel 4 had scheduled Challenge Anneka in a primetime Saturday night slot, with 1.25 million viewers tuning into the first episode, but it proved no match for ITV's Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway or Starstruck on BBC One, and so it was dropped after two episodes.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “The public and critical reaction to Challenge Anneka’s return has been amazing and we have decided to preserve the remaining two shows and reschedule them soon.

"We want to preserve the series to ensure that each episode gets the best audience possible."

Anneka responded by reminding concerned viewers she “knew” it would be a threat when they went into production on the show that sees her being dared to complete task within a set timeframe.

She wrote on Twitter: “Thanks if you’ve watched so far! We always knew we were on a 'floating schedule' so might be bumped off at any moment. We’ll keep you posted.

"The main thing for me is the projects are all up and running and I love [and] salute our army of volunteers who made this possible. Thank you.”

The third episode in the series was released to mark Dementia Awareness Week in May.

A spokesperson said: “Fans have been asking us when it will be back, so we are delighted to announce that the next episode will be shown during Dementia Awareness week (w/c 15 May), confirming the specific day and time in the coming weeks.”

With the update on Wednesday (20.08.25), it is still unclear if the fourth episode will ever be shown.