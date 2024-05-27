Comedian Lloyd Griffith used to receive "a lot of abuse" when he appeared on 'Soccer AM'.

The 40-year-old TV presenter and actor has admitted he "really loved" taking part in the programme, but the online abuse he used to receive "really affected" him and has "changed" how he was.

He told the 'RHLSTP' podcast: "I was on 'Soccer AM' on Sky Sports every Saturday morning, which I really loved, but I did get a lot of abuse and it did affect me.

"Not to get too deep, but it's changed me how I was.

"The amount of s*** I used to get on a Saturday morning, and a Sunday morning, when the repeats were, was horrific and I hated it."

Lloyd admitted he once "cried [his] eyes out" when he received a particularly horrific tweet.

He said: "But I loved the show and I loved the people who were really nice about it.

"But there is this horrible cluster of football fans that are very opinionated and will just say anything. It doesn't matter.

"The day I got it I still remember one of the tweets I got said, 'I'd rather send my children on holiday with the McCanns than watch this fat p**** for two hours.' I cried my eyes out when I read that.

"But then an opportunity came up for another job and it was a big job."

He has gone on to star in Apple TV+ show 'Ted Lasso', as a reporter called Lloyd.

The star recently said of the programme: "As a step into filming, it was just the perfect job.

"It's a heartfelt, warm show and that's exactly what it was like."