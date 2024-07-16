Oliver Savell says his fake “glasses and the teeth really, really help” him get into character as Alan Carr.

Alan Carr with Changing Ends star Oliver Savell

The 14-year-old actor admitted that costume is a huge part of getting into playing the child version of the 48-year-old comedian in the ITV1 and ITVX sitcom ‘Changing Ends’, which is based on his childhood growing up as the son of Graham Carr, the manager of football team Northampton Town in the '80s.

The 14-year-old actor told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column: “The glasses and the teeth really, really help - it makes me feel a bit like Alan.

Alan admits that it was “hard” to not take it personally when his features are considered a big part of why the series is funny.

The former 'Chatty Man' host said: “It’s hard not to get offended when the props are

“The funny thing is you’re on set and the director will shout, ‘Right, it’s time for a take, can you get Alan’s comedy teeth? Alan’s comedy teeth to set’. And I’m like, ‘I am here’.

“At least Oliver can take his out at the end of the day.”

Alan admits he has enough stories to continue the show for a further eight series but he is worried at how much puberty will effect his main star Oliver.

He said: "Ollie is amazing and he just gets better. But of course, the elephant in the room was that we were wondering how tall he would have got and how much his voice had dropped – you have to be able to hit those high notes when you play Alan Carr, I'm like Mariah Carey!

"But he's just so professional and funny. Even though he was a little bit taller for Series Two, he's still just as talented and wonderful in the role as he was in the first series. If we get recommissioned I might have to do a time jump for series three!

"Honestly, the stuff that happens to me on a daily basis means I’ve still got enough stories up my sleeve to take us through to series nine if we ever get that far!"