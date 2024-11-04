Channel 4 is reportedly creating a new gameshow that will see contestants make decisions by rolling dice.

The new programme is based on the concept of "flipism" and will follow a concept set out in previous works of literature as contestants deal with "unpredictable outcomes" as they make their way through the format.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “It follows an idea that has been explored previously, in ‘The Dice Man’, by Luke Rhinehart, where a character makes daily decisions based on the casting of a die.

“Or Danny Wallace’s book ‘Yes Man’, where he answered affirmatively to every proposition put to him and observed the often unpredictable outcomes.

“There’s also the concept of flipism, which is based on deciding things depending on flipping a coin."

The insider noted that the production is still in its testing stages with a pilot but it is though that the show as a "good chance" of being commissioned for a full run.

The insider added: “Whatever method is chosen, it’s all about what happens when decisions are taken out of our hands and determined by something else entirely.

“At this stage, it’s just a pilot, but the concept is so intriguing it stands a good chance of making it to a full series.”

The production company for the show, Five Mile Films, has put out an appeal for contestants, who can take part as either individuals or as pairs.

It read: “Stuck in a rut? Want to change things in your life but don’t know where to start? Want to be braver, more decisive?

“We are making a pilot of a new TV series, where participants use dice to make all their decisions, big and small.

“If you think you could be getting more out of life, then get in contact.”