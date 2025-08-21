Channel 4 has defended the controversial Bonnie Blue documentary.

Bonnie Blue

1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story delved behind the headlines of the 26-year-old adult entertainer, who had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours to smash the world record for most sexual partners in a day, as well as how she raked in millions because of her outrageous sexual stunts.

Many viewers were outraged with the one-off special which followed Bonnie -real name Tia Billinger - conducting her pornographic work, but Channel 4 boss Ian Katz insists the show was justified because it explored how online porn is impacting younger generations.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Katz said: "With 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, in particular, it was about what porn is doing to the younger generation.

"Bonnie Blue is already our biggest hit of the year."

Ian dismissed the argument of the documentary being a "piece of titillation" because he claims the majority of people who watched were "women".

He added: "And 60 per cent of the viewers were women, so the argument that it was a piece of titillation watched by dirty old men is dead in the water."

Ian said Channel 4 wants to create shows that generate conversation and make society engage with topics that "others aren't".

He added: "Our remit is to create meaningful discussion and prompt people to think about aspects of British life that others aren't engaging with."

After 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story aired on July 29, many people slammed Channel 4 for including graphic sex scenes in the documentary.

But Ian said the broadcaster had to "reach the parts other broadcasters don't".

Also speaking about the hit Channel 4 series Virgin Island - which follows 12 adults who have not had sex go on an intimacy course at a plush Mediterranean retreat to see if it can help them tackle fears that may be holding them back - he added: "I don't think anyone would argue that that's a territory Channel 4 should not be going into.

"We took two huge issues and created a really meaningful, intelligent, nuanced debate."