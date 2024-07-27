Channel 4 is launching a new show inspired by celebrity knitting fans including Tom Daley, Lorde, Ryan Gosling and Nicholas Hoult.

Channel 4 launch knitting show inspired by celebrities

Crafty competition series 'The Game Of Wool' will see "10 ambitious creatives take on a series of complex challenges where they have the chance to win a money-can’t-buy prize and be the UK’s first TV knitting champion".

Senior Commissioning Editor, Clemency Green said: “I am thrilled to be commissioning this compelling format for More4 and I’m looking forward to seeing the incredible creations our knitters come up with. My main hope is that 'The Game of Wool' encourages people, young and older, to pick up the needles and experience the joy which knitting and creating can bring.”

Head of Lifestyle at Channel 4, Jo Street said: “I’m delighted to commission Hello Halo to produce 'The Game of Wool' for More 4. As a Glasgow-based production company, they’re producing a show deeply rooted in the Scottish countryside and its historical impact, so Hello Halo could not be the more perfect indie to be working on this with. I truly hope the fact that knitting is so on trend for the ‘knit-tok’ generation means our show will find enthusiastic audiences in both the crafting community and beyond, bringing this wholesome pursuit to the mainstream who will be able to watch and stream the series on Channel 4.”

Wendy Rattray, Executive Producer said: “This is knitting but not as you know it. Expect a rainbow coloured extravaganza set in the Scottish countryside where brilliant knitters, young and old, will produce the most unexpected and jaw dropping knits: homewares; jewellery; sculptures; shoes; furniture… and much more. Wool is officially cool and we’re delighted to showcase the best of the best in this exciting new format.”

Helen Greatorex, Head of Format Acquisitions, Banijay Entertainment and Simon Cox, EVP Content Acquisitions, Banijay Rights, said in a joint statement: “'Game of Wool' seamlessly complements our existing line-up of factual entertainment formats, fitting into multiple slots. Producers across Banijay Entertainment are excited to pitch this charming format locally, and we expect significant opportunities for the UK version, set against the beautiful Scottish countryside. We’ve no doubt this show will enchant knitting enthusiasts and inspire competition format fans with this timeless craft.”

Filmed in rural Scotland, the show will see competitors take on two challenges each week.

The will include "‘The Big Knit’ where they’ll be working together in teams on an extremely complex project, as well as ‘The Wee Knit’ where they’ll take on individual briefs that will really test their capabilities, skill level and whether they can tell a Fair Aisle from Intarsia."

Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell - known for their work with Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith and NIKE - will judge the submissions.