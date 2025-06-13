Channel 4 has recommissioned Virgin Island for a second series.

Channel 4 has recommissioned Virgin Island for a second series

The reality show - which sees 12 adults who have not had sex go on an intimacy course at a plush Mediterranean retreat to see if it can help them tackle fears that may be holding them back - will be "bigger and bolder than ever" after series one has, so far, gained almost nine million views on streaming.

Jonah Weston, Virgin Island Commissioning Editor, said: “It's been such a thrill to watch this show catch fire.

"This is a live issue among young people, and from the brave cast to our wonderful experts I don't think I've ever worked on anything quite so bold, warm and well-intentioned.

"Watch out for season 2 which will be bigger and bolder than ever!”

Virgin Island is also Channel 4's biggest streaming hit so far this year as a series average of 1.4 million viewers tuned in per episode to see some of the world’s top sexologists help the virgins take their first steps towards sex and intimacy.

In its first 28 days, episode one became Channel 4’s most-watched show for 16-34s in 2025 so far - outperforming BBC One's Race Across the World and Doctor Who.

Rob Davis, Executive Producer, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the success of Virgin Island.

"Its bold and fresh approach clearly struck a chord with the younger generation.”

Series one participant Dave felt "lucky" that he lost his virginity to surrogate partner and somatic practitioner Kat Slade on Virgin Island.

He is also thankful for the show because it enabled him to start using the dating app Hinge, where he met his girlfriend.

Dave said: “I had an amazing time on the Island, and I’m truly thankful for the time I spent there.

"Anyone who has watched the show will have seen how much my confidence grew over the course of the series, and I can’t speak highly enough of the experts and production team for making us feel so safe and secure.

"I was lucky enough to achieve the ultimate aim of the series whilst on the Island, and I can’t wait to see the next group of participants go on the same journey – I would wholly encourage anyone with enough courage and resilience to apply, it’s completely changed my life.”

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, said: “Virgin Island is the kind of show only Channel 4 would make, exploring an important but under-discussed social issue with warmth, sensitivity and wit.

"We’re delighted that it resonated with younger viewers and that the men and women who took part found it such a constructive experience”.

Those interested in taking part in a second series can find more information at channel4.com/4viewers/take-part/virgin-island.

The complete series of Virgin Island is available to stream on Channel 4 now.