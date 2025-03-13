Channel 5 has announced a one-off documentary which will focus around Gavin Plum's plot to attempt to kidnap Holly Willoughby.

The former 'This Morning' presenter went through a horrific ordeal when security guard Gavin Plumb schemed a plan to kidnap, rape and murder her between October 2 to October 5, 2023.

In July 2024, the security guard - who is from Harlow, Essex - was jailed for a minimum of 16 years for the crime after soliciting a man named David Nelson to carry out the plot and now, a 90-minute film exploring the disgusting crime will be aired on Channel 5.

The documentary is currently under the working title "Stalking Holly Willoughby".

Speaking about the documentary, an insider told the Daily Star newspaper: "This 90-minute film reveals precisely how this horrifying act started and developed into a crime that has not only stunned the nation but people in the spotlight.

"This is a case that has left many questioning how someone can meticulously plan and come close to seriously harming someone in the public eye and whether more can be done to stop something like this happening again."

It has not yet been revealed when the documentary will be aired.

Recently, Holly emotionally reflected on her "tough" year for the first time.

The 44-year-old was largely off screen for most of 2024 after making the decision to embrace the "important" things in her life with her family following the ordeal.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: “It’s been a tough one. There’s no way of sugar-coating it.”

Holly - who has Harry, 15, Belle, 13, and 10-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin - insisted it was never "an option" for the horrific situation to overwhelm her.

She reflected: "Nothing can prepare you for something like that. When something like that happens, you have a decision to make. You either decide, right, I can take this on board and it can absolutely affect all aspects of my life.

"Or I can make a choice to go, let’s focus on everything that’s positive and good, all those important things. I’m healthy and I’m happy. I’ve got a wonderful husband and children and family, I’ve got great friends.

"You have to go: I choose to positively move forward and rely on all those people — the police, the court, the judge, the jury — all those people to do their role. And that’s what I had to do.”