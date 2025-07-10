Channel 5 is reportedly working on a new show inspired by Trading Places.

Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy in Trading Places

The broadcaster has commissioned a reality challenge show based on Eddie Murphy's 1983 comedy, which will see see two people from very different walks of life having to see how they cope in the other's shoes.

In the original film, Eddie's character Billy Ray Valentine - who is down on his luck - swaps positions with stock broker Louis Winthorpe (Dan Aykroyd).

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "While this has strong echoes of the 1983 movie, it has a retro feel to it for more than one reason.

"The new project definitely has a whiff of Channel 4’s Wife Swap or Faking It, which were hugely successful in the Nineties and Noughties.

“Though this does take things to higher level, as there is an implied amount of competition given that it’s two people trying to excel in the other’s field of expertise.”

The show could see a banker swap places with a farmer, or a lorry driver trying their hands at being a violinist.

However, the contestants - who won't have any clue what the other person does for a living before filming begins - will go further than simply trying each other's jobs.

According to the report, the participants will have to live in the other person's house, socialise with their family and friends, tackle their hobbies, and even adopt their sleep routines.

Last year, Aykroyd revealed there were plans in motion for a sequel to Trading Places itself, which also featured the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Ralph Bellamy.

The Ghostbusters star confirmed he had written a treatment for a second film, which would see Eddie Murphy's character become a "billionaire banker" when Louis needs some financial support.

He told Collider: "I did write a treatment that takes place in the Caribbean with Eddie as a hedge fund billionaire banker who comes to help old Lewis out with a problem.

"You know what — I should resend that. I know that Paramount has a new administration. That’s a good idea."