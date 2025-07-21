Chantelle Houghton has had a liquid facelift and skin rejuvenation procedures.

Chantelle Houghton's new look / Credit: Instagram

The Celebrity Big Brother 2006 winner took to Instagram on Sunday (20.07.25) to flaunt her new look and express that she feels more confident thanks to the results of the non-surgical tweaks.

Captioning a before-and-after photo of her face, Chantelle wrote: "I went to @thelondonaesthetics and had a liquid facelift and skin rejuvenation, the results are instant.

"And little by little, I'm finding my way back. Not to who I was, but to who I'm becoming and @thelondonaesthetics have been a big part in my journey. (sic)"

Many fans of Chantelle - who famously entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2006 as a non-celebrity and had to convince her fellow housemates that she was a star - said they were amazed by her facelift and skin rejuvenation results in the post's comments section.

One person said: "Gorgeous inside and out."

A second follower wrote: "Absolutely amazing.

"You have such a beautiful soul and you shine so brightly. Never let anyone take that away from you."

And a third user penned: "You look beautiful honey, both before and after.

"So glad this makes you feel better. Us moms deserve to feel our best (sic)."

However, others said Chantelle - who has a 13-year-old daughter called Dolly with her ex-fiancé Alex Reid, 50, who she split from in 2012 - did not need any work done.

One person said: "Age gracefully you don't need it."

And the star replied: "For me it's not about ageing it's about feeling confident xxx (sic)."

A second user commented: "You always have been naturally pretty.

"In my opinion you don't need fillers etc ... but it's you who has to feel confident.

"Good luck on your journey Chantelle."

Chantelle's liquid facelift - which uses fillers and sometimes Botox to reduce wrinkles, lifts sagging skin and restores facial volume - and her skin rejuvenation procedures come after she returned to the public eye after losing five stone.

The TV personality - who started to shed weight after she reached 13 stone following her split from ex-fiancé Michael Strutt in 2021 - told The Sun in March that she did not go to the gym, but simply cut out sugar after realising how much of it was in foods and alcohol.

And Chantelle is no longer bothered by people's perceptions of her.

She added to the publication: "I just live really healthy, and I don't feel any pressure from anyone else to maintain my weight.

"Maybe from myself a little bit, because I did put on a little bit of weight, but then I think I needed to do that because I was looking really, really thin, and I didn't look healthy.

"But no, I don't feel any pressure from people.

"I am responsible for my own happiness."

"So, yeah, I eat really healthily, but I do indulge sometimes, like I am going to get a takeaway tonight. Because it's Friday so why not."