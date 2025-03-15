Chantelle Houghton tips Duchess Meghan for CBB

Chantelle Houghton would love to see Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Chantelle, 41, who entered the 'CBB' house as a complete unknown in 2006 and went on to win the show, credits it for changing her life and would love to see Prince Harry's wife on the reality TV programme.

When asked who her ultimate 'CBB' contestant would be, she told OK! magazine: "Meghan Markle. It’s highly unrealistic, clearly, but if I could choose anyone it would be her. It would be great to see her in that situation."

Speaking about her own experience on 'CBB' she said: "It completely turned my life around. I was completely broke when I walked in that day, and the change was basically overnight. I was able to buy my own home. I’ll be forever grateful for the experiences I had, and the people I’ve met. It completely shaped my life. It’s led me to where I am now."

And, she admitted that the scrutiny that came with fame was tough, especially as her 10-month marriage to Ordinary Boys frontman and fellow 'CBB' contestant Preston was falling apart.

She said: "At the beginning, it’s all lovely. Everyone followed mine and Preston’s journey. At the beginning, you’re in love, everything’s happy and rosy, and everyone’s coming along on this really amazing love story with you, and you’re OK with that. But then when the relationship breaks down, it’s not good. It’s OK when you’re in the public eye and everything’s great but when there’s a relationship breakdown, it is very difficult because everyone’s got their own opinion. And sometimes that hurts."