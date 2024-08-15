Charlotte Crosby has been eliminated from 'Celebrity MasterChef'.

Charlotte Crosby has left the BBC show

The 34-year-old TV star has left the BBC cooking show after she failed to impress the judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Charlotte - who is best known for appearing on the MTV reality series 'Geordie Shore' - underwhelmed the experts during the food truck challenge and she's now left the show.

After her exit was announced, Charlotte shared: "This experience is one I'll remember til the day I die.

"I've learned some new skills and met some really good people so you can't be sad about that, can you?"

By contrast, Charlotte previously impressed the judges with her culinary skills. However, she failed to maintain that standard during the latest challenge.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Charlotte took to social media to defend herself from online trolls.

The reality star admitted to being shocked by some of the comments that she read about herself after making her 'Celebrity MasterChef' debut.

Charlotte - who won ' Celebrity Big Brother' back in 2013 - wrote on Instagram: "The BBC viewers are such a lovely bunch!

"I've never seen such evil comments, they really should be ashamed of themselves to be honest, and to just blatantly comment like totally shamelessly I'm in shock!

"How could you reallly be that wound up about someone just genuinely having so much fun on a tv show!

"I wouldn't normally address it and give them any airtime but honestly they need to be named and shamed! Just check the comments…… (sic)"