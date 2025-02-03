Charlotte Crosby has given birth to her second child.

The 34-year-old TV personality and her fiance Jake Ankers welcomed a second girl to their brood at the weekend, according to her dad Gary who let slip the news on Instagram.

He wrote on the social media platform: "What a full-filled weekend ...

"A new addition to our little family and some very exciting years ahead.

"Feeling very blessed and happy @charlottegshore, @letitia.crosby [and] @jake_ankers."

Charlotte and Jake - who have a two-year-old daughter called Alba - are yet to announce the arrival of their new little one - whose name was not shared - but she did like her dad's post.

Since Gary's revelation on Monday (03.02.25) morning, many social media users have heaped their congratulations on the family.

One said: "Congratulations, wonderful news!!!"

Another wrote: "Huge congratulations to you all as [a] family.

"Hope [mum] and baby are doing well."

A third penned: "Congratulations, hope Charlotte and baby are doing well."

Among the picture carousel, Alba was seen kissing a pink balloon that had 'Welcome to the world little sister', written in glitter.

In the last week of being pregnant, the former 'Geordie Shore' star reflected on her journey - which has been documented for a Paramount+ series called 'Geordie Stories: Charlotte's New Baby' - and looked ahead to the adventures in store for the family of four.

Captioning a mirror selfie that showed off her bump, she wrote: "[The] final days of being pregnant with my second girl.

"In these days, I've spent so much time thinking about how this could be my last pregnancy!

"Who knows if we'll have more children. I wish I had taken more pictures with my bump!

"But pregnancy with a toddler and life this year in general has just been busy!

"So I figured this little snap deserved a place on the grid this morning.

"Nine months of growing my second little girl ... and not a day has gone by where I haven't absolutely moaned about it, I can't paint this pretty picture out because it's been hard, but I'm so very grateful to be here now at the very end ready to meet her!"

Charlotte continued: "I can't wait to share her name with you all!

"I can't wait to see her with her sister!

"We have an incredibly exciting few weeks ahead of us!

"In fact, we have an incredibly exciting rest of our life with our little family of four!

"Bring on the adventures! (sic)"