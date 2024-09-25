Charlotte Crosby has landed a ‘Geordie Shore’ spin-off show.

Charlotte Crosby has landed a ‘Geordie Shore’ spin-off show

The reality TV regular, got the job as she expects her second baby, with the 33-year-old telling fans on Sunday (22.09.24) she is pregnant with another child with her fiancé Jake Ankers.

Streaming service Paramount+ will stream ‘Geordie Shore: Charlotte’s Having Another Baby’ from next month, with network bosses saying it will give fans unprecedented access to her life as she gears up up to be a mother again.

It was ordered for Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios by vice president of original series and development, Iestyn Barker and Jaime Brannan.

Jamie, who produced Charlotte’s previous reality series ‘The Charlotte Show’, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our longstanding relationship with Charlotte and bringing fans exclusive access to this exciting next chapter in her family’s life.”

Filming has started on the series, which will air from 2025.

It is not yet clear whether her BBC3 reality show ‘Charlotte in Sunderland’ will finish as a result of the Paramount collaboration.

Charlotte featured in ‘Geordie Shore’ on and off from 2010 to this year and has appear in spin-off shows including ‘Geordie Shore OGs’ and ‘Geordie Shore Their Story’.

She told her followers she was going to be a mum again by posting a video showing her wandering around a mansion, also referencing her new clothes range in the caption she wrote alongside the clip.

Charlotte said: “In my babies and business ERA (peace sign emoji.) Delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!!

“I really wanted to combine these 2 moments as everything I’ve been building with Pepper over the last few years is for my family and im so proud of it!! We are so excited to be a family of 4!”

Charlotte got engaged to businessman Jake, 32, in November a year after they had their daughter Alba Jean, who is next month set to turn two.