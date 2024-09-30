Charlotte Crosby will never return to Geordie Shore

Charlotte Crosby has declared she will "never" return to 'Geordie Shore'.

The 34-year-old TV star - who is currently expecting her second child with her fiancé Jake Ankers - landed the role of the Boss on an Australian spin-off series titled, 'Aussie Shore', has admitted being given a glimpse back into her former life made her "nostalgic" but convinced her she will not go back to the original show because she doesn't miss the mess and the drama.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I left 'Geordie Shore' and didn't want to be involved in a show where you live and breathe drama, drunkenness and arguments. I just wasn't about that anymore.

"When I got offered to be the Boss, I thought it was a great chance to still be involved in what I love and always done, but not be fully involved ...

"It was very nostalgic, every single moment I would walk in the house and there would just be mess everywhere, so many good memories would come flooding back, it was so nostalgic the whole way through."

However, when asked if she will ever return to the show which shot her to stardom, she explained: "I'm very much never thinking that again in my life.

"It's the very last thing I've thought."

Despite leaving the cast of "Geordie Shore', Charlotte has been busy with other TV projects documenting her life. She previously filmed ‘Charlotte in Sunderland’ for the BBC and her latest venture ‘Geordie Shore: Charlotte’s Having Another Baby' follows her second pregnancy.

It is already filming and is due to air next year.

The new show is made by the same team behind her previous reality series ‘The Charlotte Show’.

Jaime Brannan - who produced ‘The Charlotte Show’ - said of the new series: "We’re delighted to be continuing our longstanding relationship with Charlotte and bringing fans exclusive access to this exciting next chapter in her family’s life."