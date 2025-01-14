Charlotte Crosby's fiance Jake Ankers was "devastated" to discover they are having another girl.

Charlotte Crosby's fiance Jake Ankers was 'devastated' to find out the couple are having another girl

The former 'Geordie Shore' star and her partner welcomed their first child Alba into the world in October 2022, and while they are delighted to be expecting a second child this year, Jake had a "big" reaction to the gender reveal - because he wanted a son.

Charlotte told new! magazine: "He wanted a boy so bad.

"I don't want to ruin his reaction - because it was a big one, but we're filming a TV show ['Geordie Shore: Charlotte's Having Another Baby'] at the minute, and we filmed the whole gender reveal, so I don't want to give too much away, but he was devastated.

"Now, he's come round to the idea, so it's all good."

The 36-year-old TV personality thinks Alba will be delighted to have a little sister.

She said: "I think Alba's going to be such a good big sister.

"She's so mothering. She loves pushing babies in their prams and putting their blankets on. She even gives them their dummies!

"I just hope she doesn't feel jealous when the new baby arrives.

"Everyone says to make it all about Alba - like, say to her, 'This is your baby.' Include her in everything."

When Alba was born, via C-section, Charlotte and Jake allowed cameras to film her birth, and the pair will be doing the same with their second child.

Charlotte said: "The cameras will be there for the birth, just like with Alba.

"It was actually really fun last time. We had a playlist."

The star is "so ready" to welcome her new arrival - via a planned C-section - into the world, because she is going through a rough time with her final trimester.

She said: "I'm just surviving at this point.

"I'm so ready to have this baby now. I can't wait. I've been throwing up all morning!

"I was still being sick right up until I had my first baby, and it's been the same this time.

"I actually hadn't been sick for about three weeks, and I thought it was over - but then, wow, this morning, it hit me like a ton of bricks."