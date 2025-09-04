Charlotte Dawson and Matthew Sarsfield's relationship "has been quite straining" due to their eldest child's "lack of routine".

Charlotte Dawson and Matthew Sarsfield

In 2024, the 32-year-old TV personality - who has been engaged to the 33-year-old rugby league footballer since 2020 - was reportedly "hurt and humiliated" after it was said she discovered Matthew sent X-rated messages to Emily Louise Hodgkinson, 35, but Charlotte reportedly gave him another chance after how "broken" he was when asked to leave their family home.

Although the couple - who have sons Noah, four, and Jude, two, and a six-month-old daughter Gigi - are now in a "better place" following his sexting scandal, Charlotte and Matthew's relationship has been tested again over Noah co-sleeping with them.

She told the new issue of Closer magazine: "Noah's lack of routine and his co-sleeping with us has been quite straining on our relationship as well.

"He only wants to go to bed when we do, so we don't have that time to talk and have tea together, and that's so important.

"I feel like once Noah starts school, we'll find us again."

Charlotte - whose dad is the late comedian Les Dawson - said spending time with Matthew away from their children is a must.

She said: "[Matthew and I] are in a much better place from last year, but I feel like we definitely need to prioritise us more.

"We went on holiday without the kids, which was nice. But we haven't got time for date nights.

"We are full on doing everything with the kids, so we haven't had much time together."

Elsewhere in the magazine interview, Charlotte does not want to acknowledge the fact that Noah has started reception - the first year of primary school after nursery but before Year One - just yet.

She said: "I'm not ready.

"I feel it's been so rushed - Noah still feels like my baby."

And Charlotte is "so proud" of Noah.

She gushed: "I've always thought of Noah as a big brother and the big boy, but now I'm starting to look at his uniform, I'm remembering him when he was a baby, and it's bringing up all different emotions.

"He is the best big brother to Jude and Gigi. It could make me cry how amazing he is.

"I'm so proud of him."