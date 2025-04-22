Charlotte Jordan couldn't stop crying during her last day on 'Coronation Street'.

Charlotte Jordan is leaving Coronation Street after five years as Daisy Midgeley

The 30-year-old star is leaving her role as Daisy Midgeley next month after five years on the ITV soap and explained that her emotions caused havoc as she attempted to shoot her farewell scene with co-star Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne).

Charlotte told Inside Soap magazine: "I wept on and off for four hours straight! My last scene was with Rob Mallard and we were meant to cry in the scene, but were both dry as a bone. As soon as the director yelled 'Cut!', we burst into tears - typical!"

The actress is grateful for the time she has spent on the cobbles and thanked the show's producer Kate Brooks for giving Daisy a fitting exit storyline.

Charlotte said: "I'm feeling grateful for my years on the show and the people I've gotten to work with. Our producer Kate Brooks has been so supportive about me wanting to go back out onto the audition circuit, and very generous with Daisy's exit story, as she really wanted to do the character justice.

"And I can't tell you how much fun the other cast members and I had playing out this last hurrah!"

Upcoming episodes of 'Corrie' will see Daisy attempt to scam her stepmother Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Jordan quipped that it is a good job her character is leaving Weatherfield.

She said: "Well, after what happens this week it's just as well she's running away as far as she can, because she's left a mountain of destruction and angry people in her wake!"

Charlotte feels that it is "bittersweet" for Daisy to be departing the cobbles as she leaves behind her rollercoaster romance with Daniel.

The star said: "I think it's bittersweet. Weatherfield has been her home for a while now, and early on, was giving her all the things she wanted: family, community, stability, people to love more than she perhaps loves herself.

"But it's also been the source of so much trauma. We've watched Daisy slowly try to pick up the pieces since her stalking storyline, but she's ultimately realised she doesn't need to stay in a place that's caused her so much heartbreak."