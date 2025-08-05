Anne Hegerty is not interested in relationships.

Anne Hegerty is happy being single

The 67-year-old quiz master, best known as The Governess in ITV's game show The Chase, never "genuinely" wanted a romantic relationship, and she is happy being on her own.

Asked if she would like to share her life with someone in the future, Anne told the new issue of New! magazine: "No, I really don't.

"I used to, but I realised I was wanting to want it rather than genuinely wanting a romantic relationship.

"I don't even want pets. I've got pot plants and I mind when they die, but no, I'm very happy in my own company.

"I'm just fine."

Elsewhere, Anne quipped she has a bone to pick with her 2018 I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Nick Knowles, 62, for not inviting her to his and Katie Dadzie's, 35, lavish six-figure wedding at Braxted Park in Essex on June 7.

Asked if she and her fellow stars of that year's series of the jungle survival show - including winner, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, 78 - keep in touch, the star said: "We've still got our WhatsApp group. It's not very active, but I did post on there recently.

"I saw in the papers that Nick Knowles had got married."

Anne then joked: "I didn't get an invite, but I'm not bitter - much!"

The star added: "I posted my congrats on the group, and everyone else did the same.

"If I meet any of them out and about, it's always big catch-ups and hugs."

Anne - who is autistic - watched some of the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - but she found it "too stressful".

She explained: "I watched bits of it. It's too stressful to watch much of it.

"The things that are upsetting about it aren't what you'd imagine. I found I was stressed, and little details got to me.

"Like, I didn't have a flat surface to put things on. How do I change my contact lenses? You're only allowed three pairs of knickers, so you feel like you're constantly washing knickers - and it's very hard to get them dry.

"Nick was amazing - he invented his own drying rack."