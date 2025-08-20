Anne Hegerty is considering using "something like Ozempic" to prevent diabetes.

Anne Hegerty was told by her doctor to consider weight loss jab Ozempic

The 67-year-old professional quizzer, best known as The Governess on the ITV quiz show The Chase, is a pre-diabetic - her blood sugar levels are higher than usual, but not enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Anne's doctor suggested she could use a weight-loss drug to prevent the chronic condition - where the body does not use insulin properly or does not produce enough of it - because it targets the cause of the condition, which is linked to obesity.

She told the new issue of Yours magazine: "My doctor said to me about me being pre-diabetic, and suggested something like Ozempic, and I told him I'd think about it, but I'm only thinking about it.

"And it's only because he said it's to stave off diabetes.

"I think I'm OK, but I'll bear it in mind."

Although Anne has never revealed how much she weighed at her heaviest, the quizmaster also revealed to the magazine that she has lost approximately 30lbs.

The 2018 I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! contestant explained: "I'm not doing anything deliberately, except I did think to myself that I needed to get more active, because I really don't walk much, and I should do more of that.

"I also need to do more stretches because I've got no core strength, and I think actually that may be a good idea."

Elsewhere in the honest interview, Anne feels like she "dodged a bullet" by not becoming a parent.

The TV personality - who embraces single life - quipped: "I spend quite a lot of time on Mumsnet [an internet forum for people with children], and I think to myself, 'Wow, all these problems I don't have ... It's fantastic!'

"All these people having problems with their husbands and their children, and I feel like, 'Gosh, wow, that's awful, poor you.'

"I feel very smug about it, basically."

Despite not having children, Anne is godmother to her The Chase colleague Mark Labbett's son Lawrence, seven, who he has with his ex-wife Katie Labbett, 32.

Anne is also hoping to be a great aunt if her recently married nephew has children.

Anne said: "I'll be the very inappropriate sort of great-aunt, who gives them really horrifying presents!

"I'll probably give them a peashooter, or something like that.

"A couple of years ago, I gave my godson a toy crossbow. I'll be that bad auntie!"