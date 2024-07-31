Jenny Ryan lost "irreplaceable jewellery" when she became the victim of a robbery.

Jenny Ryan lost items of high sentimental value when she was robbed at her home

The 42-year-old quizzer - who is best known as one of the regulars on the ITV1 game show 'The Chase' - received a visit from a man posing as a plumber earlier this year and after finding that he had stolen her phone and other items of high sentimental value, has warned others to be "on their guard" to avoid such a situation.

Speaking on Wednesday's (31.07.24) edition of 'Good Morning Britain' on ITV1, she explained: "Unfortunately, a couple of months ago, I got a knock on my door and it was a workman who said there was a leak in the flat upstairs and he needed come in and take some photos. He didn't just take photos, he took my phone and jewellery which is irreplaceable.

"It was made for me as a gift from my mum and stepdad.

"It was just a moment of losing concentration and probably being too polite, not wanting to say 'No, let me see your ID, wait there...' I just wanted it to be over but by that time he was in my house, had shut himself in my bedroom and was rifling through my stuff.

"I just think people should be on their guard of anything that seems out of the ordinary.

"If your hackles are up, then don't be afraid to be impolite, just say no and it probably wont happen to you - hopefully."

Meanwhile, away from quizzing on the teatime favourite, Jenny has launched a second career as a singer having already competed on 'The X Factor: Celebrity' in 2019 and played Dorothy in a version of 'The Wizard of Oz' with her co-stars for Comic Relief before that.

Now the TV star, is heading out on her 'Out Of the Box' tour across theatres in the UK but thinks it will be "a bit of a challenge" to get fans to change their perceptions of her as the tough Vixen character from the game show.

She said: "We took the show to Edinburgh Fringe last year really on sort of a whim.

"It's a big risk to take something like this, as presenters know, after a stern role and you try something new. It's a bit of a challenge for people to change their expectations and perceptions of you."