Anne Hegerty might launch her acting career with a sitcom

The quiz show brainbox - who is known as The Governess on ITV's 'The Chase' – has revealed someone on the programme has penned a part especially for her and she hopes it gets "off the ground".

Anne told the 'A Very Tall Man' podcast : “I’d love to be on a TV show or a film.

"I know various people who are trying to get things off the ground.

“One of them is the guy on The Chase, he’s written a sitcom with a part for me.

"It would be brilliant to get that made.”

The 66-year-old chaser then quipped: “I’d also like to be in a Marvel movie as a fat old supervillain!”

Anne might be keen to star in a sitcom, but she has no interest in doing anymore reality television shows.

The star took part in 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2018 but doesn't think anything will ever really top the experience she had in the Australian jungle.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's HotTV column as saying: "The jungle is about as big as you can get. Everything else is a bit of a step down. I don't want to do another reality show unless it involves something I want to get better at. I think I'm done."

Anne appears on the show on rotation alongside Jenny Ryan - who attempted a career as a singer following her stint on 'The X Factor: Celebrity' - as well as Paul Sinha, Darragh Ennis, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace.

Outside of the series, she is a regular during pantomime season and also hosts 'Britain's Brightest Family' for ITV but previously explained that the success of 'The Chase' - which has been on air since 2009 - is likely down to host Bradley Walsh.

Asked why the shows work so well, she told Best magazine: “Great formats and a brilliant host!

“You can tune into ‘The Chase’ at any point during the hour, catch up with it very quickly and be absorbed by it.

"But our secret weapon is Bradley Walsh – everybody loves Bradley.

"He was made to do these programmes – they just suit him down to the ground.

“I love being able to throw out a bizarre fact and he will run with it and make a joke out of it.

“I love the way he latches on to the things I say.”