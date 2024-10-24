TV chef Delia Smith steps down as Norwich City director after 28 years

Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones have stepped down as directors of Norwich City Football Club after 28 years.

The 83-year-old TV chef is known for her cookery skills as well as her huge passion for football, and she and her significant other Michael will now become honorary life presidents for the Canaries.

A post on Norwich City's X account read: "After 28 years as directors of Norwich City, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have stepped down to become honorary life presidents.

"It's not goodbye, it's just thank you"

The club's website stated: "The club’s existing board would like to place on record its sincere thanks and gratitude to Delia and Michael for their contributions to the club during their time as directors."

Delia and Michael joined the Norwich City board in November 1996 and injected £2 million into the football club.

After becoming majority shareholders in 1998, they have overseen six promotions and six relegations.

Delia is remembered by many football fans for storming onto the pitch at halftime during Norwich's game against Manchester City.

Norwich had been leading 2-0 earlier in the match, but went in at the break drawing 2-2.

Delia then took to the pitch during half-time to issue a rallying cry to The Canaries supporters.

She grabbed a microphone and shouted: "A message to the best football supporters in the world...

"We need a 12th man here. Where are you? Where are you?

"Let's be having you. Come on!"

However, Norwich went on to lose the game 3-2 after City striker Robbie Fowler scored his second goal in the last minute.

Delia's rant remains one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history.