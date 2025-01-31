Chelsee Healey suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage during her stint on 'Dancing On Ice'.

Chelsee Healey suffered a miscarriage during Dancing On Ice

The 36-year-old actress found out she was pregnant during training for the show and she lost the baby several weeks later, but she decided to keep her pain private while she dealt with the devastating loss.

The mother-of-two shared her sad news in a post on Instagram, writing: "I haven’t been able to talk about this until now, because it’s been too painful.

"I hope by sharing it now it can help other women going through something similar. Been so anxious to post."

She went on to add: "Whilst committed to DOI and the busy training schedule, to our shock we discovered that I was pregnant.

"Within weeks of finding out this news, before me and my family could allow this news to sink in and digest it, I suffered a miscarriage.

"Understandably this really did devastate me and hit me deeply, finding out this news and then having it taken in such a short proof of time is an awful lot to deal with.

"I know I am beyond blessed to have two beautiful daughters but the grief still feels enormous. I am grieving for the little soul I carried momentarily who I’ll never get to meet, the sibling that my girls will never get to have.

"The child that will forever leave my heart curious with the ‘what ifs’. And it is painful."

She went on to explain her decision not to share her news until after she exited the show, writing: "I thought I could just carry on but anyone who knows me, knew I wasn’t right. Some feelings you can park, put in a box and move on. This hurts differently and I can’t just move on, not yet anyway. I think that my little baby deserves to be honoured by me allowing myself to feel all the emotions, all the sadness for what will not be. There is no shame in that.

"For any woman going through something similar. I am truly sorry for your loss and I hope you are allowed to express and feel your emotions. I hope you find your way through this. Our heavenly children deserve a place in our hearts.

"A gentle reminder that we never know what someone else is going through or how their pain maybe hurting them. To all of you, I am sending my love."

Chelsee also thanked her skating partner Andy Buchanan and the 'Dancing On Ice' team for all their support during such a tough time.

Andy commented on her post: "You’re a special person and I can’t express how much I respect you as a friend and a partner.

"Knowing what you were going through, you always impressed me with how you put on a brave face and treated everyone around you with such kindness, even on you most difficult days. You’re brave for sharing this."