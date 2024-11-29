Chelsee Healey is taking a break from 'Dancing On Ice' training.

Chelsee Healey fainted on the ice

The 'Hollyoaks' actress revealed earlier this week she had fainted while preparing for the ITV skating competition - which returns to TV in January - with professional partner Andy Buchanan but she's now taking a step back as the star is shocked at how hard training has been and thinks have "got too much".

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Chelsee is taking some time off from training.

"She's been really struggling and is dealing with a lot in her private life and it's all got too much.

"'Dancing On Ice' is is much harder than she ever thought it would be and Chelsee is not sure she would have signed up if she knew what was really involved.

"Her family are really worried and just want her to be healthy."

The 36-year-old actress announced earlier this week she was stepping back from social media as she felt "overwhelmed" after fainting.

She posted: "I'm taking a little while off this i have so much going on and just feeling a little overwhelmed, i had training and fainted on the ice today.

"Thankyou to my great partner for making sure i was ok and supporting me until i came round @andybuchanan2."

Just a few weeks ago, Chelsee spoke of how excited she was for 'Dancing On Ice' and how she was hoping to make her daughters Coco, seven, and Cookie, 11 months, proud.

She told The Sun: "I'm up for anything. I love a challenge and I think I'll be better up in the air than on the ice so just throw me about, the whole routine.

"I'm gonna be super nervous but the whole reason why I'm doing this is for my daughters.

"They are my inspiration and I want to teach them that you can do something and you can achieve anything that you put your mind to.

"This is so out my comfort zone and I want to teach them that if you go for it then it's possible, so I just hope that I do them proud even though it's going to be very real and I will be very nervous."