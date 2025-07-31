Cheryl Baker claims she gets rejected from Strictly Come Dancing "every year".

The Bucks Fizz star and TV presenter, 71, has claimed she has approached the BBC to partake in the Latin and ballroom contest many times - to no avail.

As reported by Wales Online, she told Slingo: "I'd love to do Strictly. I always put myself up for it every year, and they always say no, which is a great shame. I love dancing - I'm not a trained dancer, but I love dancing."

The Fizz star - who performs in the spin-off group from the original Bucks Fizz, the Eurovision-winning band famous for Making Your Mind Up in 1981 - would jump at the chance to do I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and The Traitors, too.

She said: "I would love to go do I'm a Celebrity - I would love that. I would also love to do Traitors.

"When I knew there was going to be a celebrity one, I contacted my agent and said, 'Get me on it!' When she told me that they'd already cast it, I was gutted. I can't wait to see it, but I'd do any of them.

"That's the way TV has gone. If you don't want to be on any of those shows, it really limits you to what you can do, because that's what's on TV now."

Cheryl would also love to see Top of the Pops - which was cancelled in 2006, after a 42-year run - back on screens.

She said: "I miss Top of the Pops - I wish they'd bring it back. All the young artists now, they've got a televisual platform to show how good they are."