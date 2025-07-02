Cheryl Tweedy is reportedly being lined up for The Voice.

The former Girls Aloud singer - who hasn't had a TV role since appearing on BBC show The Greatest Dancer in 2020 - is said to be in advanced discussions to appear as a mentor alongside will.i.am on the ITV singing competition.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Will.i.am and Cheryl first worked together 16 years ago and have remained good friends ever since.

“She was the obvious choice to mentor his team when the Battle Rounds return four years after being axed.

“A lot has happened in Cheryl’s personal life since she was last working on a talent show — BBC’s The Greatest Dancer — so she’s taking baby steps to put herself back out there."

The insider noted that having a "guest" spot alongside her longtime friend was "the perfect way to kick-start her comeback".

It's said bosses are also hoping the 42-year-old star can be tempted to take on a more permanent role after the series airs in early 2026.

In October, Cheryl was left heartbroken after her ex Liam - with whom she has AGE-year-old son Bear - died aged 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

His final TV appearances will air this month on Netflix show Building The Band, in which he will appear as a guest judge.

The source added: "It’s bittersweet that Cheryl is going to be a guest judge so soon after Liam held the same role in one of his last projects before he died.

“She knows he would be supporting her every step of the way.”

Cheryl has experience on talent show, having rose to fame on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, which led to the formation of Love Machine hitmakers Girls Aloud.

Six years later, Simon Cowell hired her as a judge on The X Factor, and she went onto mentor two winners - Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry - before leaving in 2011 for a brief run on the US version, although she left during the auditions stage.

She would return to the UK version for two series in 2014 and 2015, before joining The Greatest Dancer in 2019 and 2020.