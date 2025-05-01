Chesney Hawkes has teased he is going to run to become a member of parliament (MP) for Labour.

The 'One and Only' hitmaker attended Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons in London on April 30 with BBC Radio 5 Live for a piece about taking someone "outside of the political atmosphere and then ask them questions about what it was like", and he admitted the "amazing" experience may have motivated him to get involved in politics.

Asked by 'Good Morning Britain' co-host - and former Labour politician - Ed Balls on Thursday morning (01.05.25), are you "standing for parliament", Chesney said: "Well, of course, yeah, vote for Chesney!

"I'm all over it. I would be Labour - so watch out!"

Speaking about attending PMQs, the 53-year-old singer said: "I was there with 5 Live, and they do this great piece where they take people from outside of the political atmosphere, and then ask them questions about what it was like.

"It was an amazing experience, actually."

Joined on the sofa by his fellow 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 housemate, actress-and-comedian Donna Preston, Ed's 'Good Morning Britain' presenting partner Susanna Reid asked her if Chesney would "make a good politician" or a "good Prime Minister" and Donna was quick to give her response.

The 'Celebrity Gogglebox' star said: "Oh, absolutely! I'd vote for you, babe!"

Susannah, 54, followed up her response and asked: "What would be his quality that he'd bring to the country?"

Donna replied: "Truth!"

Chesney finished in fifth place on 'Celebrity Big Brother', and he agreed with former Labour MP Ed, 58, asking if it was a "liberation" to not have access to a mobile phone for three weeks.

Chesney said: "It really was, yeah. It was amazing."

Asked by Susanna about having no access to a phone enabled him to do, Chesney said: "To talk.

"Just to be together without any distractions. It, kind of, cleared all, kind of, chatter and that, kind of, buzzy life that we all lead."

Chesney reached the final of the programme alongside former 'Dance Moms' star JoJo Siwa, 21, drag artist Danny Beard, 32, former 'Love Island' contestant Chris Hughes, 32, and 'Coronation Street' actor Jack P. Shepherd, 37, who was crowned the winner by the voting public.

Chesney is still in touch with the 'CBB' housemates but they are yet to set up a group chat.

He said: "My daughter is going to LA next month and JoJo is taking her to Pride, so they’re already like the best of friends...

"I’ve spoken to everyone on WhatsApp, but there’s no group chat yet. It’s all individual texts."