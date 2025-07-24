Amelia Dimoldenberg is reportedly in talks for her own Apple TV+ show.

Amelia Dimoldenberg is set for a new show

The Chicken Shop Date host - who first launched her comedy talk show on YouTube a decade ago - has interviewed some of the biggest names in entertainment from Sabrina Carpenter to Ryan Reynolds, and now she could be ready to take the next step.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Apple knows it will have a ready-made audience for her show, which is expected to drop on the streamer later this year or early 2026.

"Amelia also has a long list of famous fans who’ve been clamouring to get interviewed by her.

"It's not clear yet exactly what format any new Apple show would take, but it's guaranteed to continue in a similar vein to her previous work which sees her casually and naturally meeting with some of the world's most famous people."

Amelia's YouTube series is filmed in a Morley's chicken chop, and sees her going on a "date" with a famous guest.

The likes of Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lawrence, Paul Mescal, Hugh Jackman and Andrew Garfield have all sat across from her in the past.

Amelia has racked up over 3 million subscribers on YouTube, with another 4 million followers on TikTok and 2.7 million on Instagram.

The insider added: "It was only a matter of time before one of the streamers came along and harnessed her huge social media influence."

As well as Chicken Shop Date, Amelia has become a red carpet fixture, doing interviews at the Oscars, Golden Globe Awards and more.

She's also appeared alongside other famous faces for shows like Celebrity Come Dine With Me and Taskmaster's New Year's Treat, appearing on the latter alongside Self Esteem, Carol Vorderman, Greg James and Sir Mo Farah.

Earlier this year, she took part in The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, testing her baking skills against actress Maxine Peake, presenter Sarah Beeny and that week's Star Baker, Roman Kemp.