Chloe Burrows is "really, really" in love with Ruben Moreira.

Chloe Burrows has opened up about her love life

The 29-year-old TV star started dating Ruben earlier this year, and Chloe is having a great time with her new man.

Speaking on the Great Company podcast, host Jamie Laing asked: "You're in a new relationship? You're in love?"

Chloe then replied: "I am, I really, really am. He's just like the nicest, best person ever he's so different to anyone I've ever been with so it's good at the moment."

Chloe feels she has great chemistry with her new man.

The former Love Island star said: "He is so understanding and he's selfless and he really kind of gets me.

"I think I'm quite hard to deal with because my mood really fluctuates so I know I can be a bit of a handful, but he just completely gets it, knows exactly what I need in that moment and he just does everything for me.

"Not that I don't do stuff for him but even this morning getting up he went downstairs and cleaned the kitchen ‘you don't even live here’ that's amazing."

Chloe and Ruben have actually developed an unconventional way of communicating with each other over recent months.

The blonde beauty shared: "We do gold stars and devil stars. Okay, so if he does something good, he gets a gold star but if he does something annoying, devil star.

"Perhaps I'm really immature, but it's a good way for me to communicate that you are actually doing my f****** head in because before I go zero to a hundred and I would just scream at him, but now it's like, devil star."

Chloe confirmed she'd met someone new earlier this year - but at the time, she refused to reveal his identity.

The TV star told MailOnline: "I have met someone, I met him in real life.

"But as far as you know, anything else, I'm going to keep it quite private.

"I don't know if you saw my other 'Untold' documentary, but I'm standing on business. I'm not having a public relationship again.

"It's not a secret, but it's just I want to keep as much to myself as I can."