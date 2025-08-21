Chloe Burrows was "violently under-prepared" for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Chloe Burrows quit the show after two days

The former Love Island star quit the hit TV show after just two days, and Chloe has now confessed that she wasn't prepared for the challenge.

The 29-year-old beauty said on her Chloe Vs. The World podcast: "I left. I quit, because guess what, guys, it's f****** hell. It's hell, no one ever do it."

Chloe was a fan of the TV show before she signed up - but she admits that it was much tougher than she ever imagined it would be.

She said: "I don't even know why I did … well, I know why I did it. I've loved that show for years, me and my dad used to watch it going up, and obviously they said, 'Do you want this opportunity? And I was like, Hell's f****** yeah, I will smash it'.

"I thought I'd be quite good. I spoke to, I think Pete Wicks, and he was like, 'it's not even that bad'. Pete, you're a liar."

Chloe described being on the show as "hell", with the reality star admitting she simply wasn't prepared for the challenge.

She explained: "I think I said, 'all I need is my bed and a vape', and that I did need. So that was the end of that.

"It was like 30 hours of hell. I don't know how they did it. Honestly, and it's really hard to be in a good mood when you're like, cold, tired, wet, hungry, knowing you're gonna do something awful.

"I just didn't have it in me. I was in hell. I wanted to cry, and I've never been happier than when I did the seven-hour drive back."

Chloe is conscious of the criticism she's received since quitting the show, and she's confessed to being totally unprepared for the show.

She said: "At the end of the day, I see all the hate comments, I knew I was gonna get it, but no one can be like, harder on me than myself.

"I was devastated. If I was to do it again, I would … I knew I wasn't prepared, I should have pulled out, but then, we didn't know if they were doing another season."