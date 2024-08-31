Chloe Goodman says it would be "too risky" medically to have more children.

Chloe Goodman: 'Medically I can't have any more children'

Although the 31-year-old TV personality would love to have more kids with footballer husband Grant Hall, previous health complications have made it practically impossible for them to expand their family naturally.

Chloe - who had half her cervix removed in 2018 following an abnormal smear test - told MailOnline: "With my youngest growing up, I totally get why mums go "shall we have another?"

"You look back with rose tinted glasses. You forget all the hard times, and you only remember the special moments that you have.

"I would have had another one but medically I can't have any more children. It's too risky.

"The pregnancies were really difficult with Isla and Hudson and I think I would lose the [pregnancies] if I kept trying.

"So I'm not one to be greedy. I have a girl and a boy and they're brilliant.

"I think, in a way, knowing that I don't have an option of having another one, it makes me cherish these moments more so I'm really present when I have them.

"When we're together, I'm really in the moment."

Chloe and Grant have a four-year-old daughter Isla and two-year-old son Hudson together.