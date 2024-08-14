Chloe Madeley says she argues with her ex-husband James Haskell about co-parenting their daughter Bodhi a lot.

The TV star - who is the daughter of former 'This Morning' hosts Richard Madeley, 68, and Judy Finnigan, 76 - revealed that she is often in conflict with her former spouse about how to share custody of their two-year-old daughter.

The 36-year-old television personality told Closer magazine: "We have always found a way to do it but it's not always great.

"We have really hard times with it sometimes.

"We also still argue - there is no denying that and it will probably be this way forever."

Chloe added that while some days can be "tricky" there are stretches when they can be "very good friends".

The blonde beauty recently defended retired rugby player James from the perception that he isn't a "nice guy".

She told The Sun newspaper: "There's kind of like a heavy insinuation that he's not a nice guy.

"And look, James and I went through our battles. But we're co-parenting really well, and 50 per cent of that accolade is on him.

"I want him to have some of that respect from people, which I don't see him getting."

The couple separated last September after five years of marriage during a period when their ITV reality show 'Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair' was airing.

James said: "Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September. We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand."

Chloe added: "Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.

"Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love."