Chris Barrie has pulled out of a series of public appearances due to a "medical situation".

The 65-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Arnold Rimmer in the hit TV comedy Red Dwarf - was originally set to appear at London Comic Con over the weekend, but Chris has withdrawn from the event at short notice.

In a statement posted on his website, the actor said: "Hello Everyone,

"I’m going to be brief, but over the last week I have been dealing with a medical situation which I am only just beginning to get my head around. In the light of this I shall be attending no more events over the summer and into the autumn. Updates on all this will be issued as and when. (sic)"

Despite this, Chris still hopes to attend his Scarborough Unleashed show on November 9.

The actor - who was expected to be reunited with his Red Dwarf co-stars at London Comic Con - also reaffirmed that he remains committed to his work as an ambassador for Nature’s Haven, which extols the therapeutic benefits of gardening and nature.

Chris' statement continued: "In the meantime I shall leave Scarborough on the itinerary for now and will look forward to returning there in the early winter. Obviously I shall miss not being with the posse in London this Sunday but I’m afraid that is the way it is. Enjoy!

"During 2022 I became an Ambassador for Nature’s Haven whose mission is to enable the community to access and learn about the therapeutic and health benefits of gardening and nature and I would like to extend my thanks to all of you who have donated to this forward thinking, Not-For-Profit organisation. For more information please go to www.natureshaven.net or Instagram natures.haven.garden

"I will continue to support small local charities directly, including those which support veterans and ex-servicemen and women. I believe that the treatment by the State of those who have been prepared to pay the ultimate price has been nothing short of shocking.

"I look forward to seeing you soon.

"Best Wishes

"Chris Barrie (sic)"